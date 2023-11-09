Objections flood in against plans to create residential institution in Hucknall

An application to turn a Hucknall home into a residential institution has received nearly 100 objections within days of being submitted.

The plans propose converting an unoccupied four-bedroom home on Lovesey Avenue.

Neighbouring residents say the family housing estate is inappropriate for a business and could worsen traffic problems.

The application was submitted by the Nottingham-based 9 Property Group.

Residents have objected to plans for a residential institution on Lovesey Avenue in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Permission is asked to use the property for planning class C2, which includes residential care homes, nursing homes and hospitals.

Since the application was published on Ashfield Council’s website on October 31, a total of 94 public comments – almost entirely negative – have been submitted.

Common complaints include traffic problems and locating a business in a residential area.

One nearby resident said: “Insufficient parking provisions for a residential institution will result in more on-street parking, causing congestion and safety hazards for residents and pedestrians.”

A resident from Airfield Way wrote: “Seems an unnecessary addition to the estate which first and foremost should be looking for a doctors’ surgery, larger school, adopted highways and a public house.

“Parking is already an issue throughout the estate with this only likely to worsen this.”

Nottinghamshire Council’s Highways Department said the application was too sparse to work out what impact it would have on traffic.

Other locals called for more information on how the property would be used, and questioned whether it could become a halfway house.

A Spitfire Way resident wrote: “Application too vague to be comfortable supporting it.

"Residential institutions are associated with a higher crime rate.

Several objectors claimed there was a covenant which prevented properties in the area from being used as businesses.

A Vaughan Avenue resident said: “These houses and the estate had the sole purpose to house families, giving the estate a safe, friendly feel, and I feel this proposal would alter the neighbourhood.”

The facility is expected to create four full-time jobs and one part-time job.

The application is available to view and comment on through Ashfield Council’s website at https://bit.ly/47trrIN