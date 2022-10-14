Opposition Hucknall councillors demand Tom Hollis' resignation following court sentence

Coun Hollis has been handed a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work after being being convicted of harassment without violence and careless driving in two separate trials last month.

He was subsequently sacked as Ashfield Council deputy leader, but kept his post as cabinet member for housing and said he would not be resigning.

But now, following the imposing of the sentence, Coun Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West, has submitted a motion for the full council meeting on December 1, calling for Coun Hollis to removed as a member of authority.

Coun Chris Baron has submitted a motion for full council calling for Tom Hollis to resign

The motion is seconded by Coun Lauren Mitchell (Lab), who represents Hucknall South.

The motion reads: “This council notes the recent prosecution of an Ashfield’s Councillor which resulted of him being found guilty of harassment at Nottingham Crown Court on September 22, 2022.

"The district judge noted that this councillor’s behaviour was ‘deplorable’ and ‘oppressive’ and said he ‘sought to utilise his public office in an inappropriate way’.

Advertisement

“He also added ‘the whole scenario’ as a fiction, which wasted the time of two police officers during a national emergency.

“The false allegations against his neighbours were deliberate lies, as he attempted to have them arrested.

"The councillor also wrote on Ashfield District Council headed note paper to his neighbours, as though it was an official document.

"The video circulated online where the same Councillor was approached by police officers at a house, which resulted in him calling them “corrupt b*******” circulated online was disgraceful.

Advertisement

"Previously, several years ago, there was another incident when the same councillor was found guilty of assault whilst leafletting around the Kirkby area.

"Clearly this councillor did not learn his lesson.

“All these incidents are contrary to Ashfield District Councils “Code of Conduct” for elected members.

“This council believes that the Councillor in question behaviour was completely unacceptable, and the residents from the whole of Ashfield expect their elected members to act in a professional manner and set an example as an elected member, which includes the misuse of the public purse.

Advertisement

This council expects any responsibility allowances paid to the councillor be withdrawn and that he should resign from Ashfield District Council immediately."

Speaking to the Dispatch, Coun Baron added: “Any other political group would have expelled their political member for these offences.

"To rub salt into the wound, Hollis has remained in the Ashfield cabinet on an allowance of £20,000 per year.

“How can anyone believe what he says, equally, how can any officer of the authority or elected member have any belief or confidence with his decisions.

Advertisement

"To deliberately lie to the police, in his attempt to have his neighbour arrested is unforgivable.

"Should his neighbour had been convicted of threatening with a knife, he would have most certainly received a prison sentence.

“As an alleged “community champion” I have not read of any apology to his electorate or the neighbours.

"No wonder, with cases like these, communities criticise and have little faith with their elected representatives.

Advertisement