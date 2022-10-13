Order made to take down Papplewick buildings and lighting described as ‘second sunset’

The issue came to light at a site off Mansfield Road and two enforcement notices were served by Gedling Borough Council.

The issue was 'unauthorised use of land'.

The notices related to storage and repair of vehicles, while the second was for structures and buildings being created without planning permission. Both notices were appealed by the man, with one of these, the use of the land for vehicles, being successfully rebuffed.

The site was off Mansfield Road in Papplewick. Photo: Google

However, after losing his appeal over the construction of buildings, these must be torn down, a move welcomed by neighbours.

One nearby resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was being used as a scrap yard so the residents complained about it.

"Then Gedling Borough Council went to have a look at what was happening and the development was not in keeping with the planning permission that had been put on the land, so they gave an enforcement notice.

"They had extremely high floodlights at night, shining into everyone's back gardens.

" After I complained to him he did switch it off between dusk and dawn."

They added: "It's a beautiful area really, quiet and dark at night, no lights shining apart from when he had his, that was like a second sunset.

"The views are beautiful and that's what attracted most people to live up here."

When told that changes would have to be made to the land, they added: "I'm really pleased as its quite intrusive."

Changes that need to be made include the alteration of his brick stable building to accord with the previous planning application, demolish an unauthorised wooden building, and remove all other lighting and security cameras from the land by November 2, 2022.

Another resident on Mansfield Road, who also had issues with the lights, said: "There's always something going off there.

“It made it shine right on to our house, I've really noticed it recently as it's getting darker now."

Coun Jenny Hollingsworth, portfolio holder for sustainable growth and economy at Gedling Borough Council, said: "We have a duty to ensure all development in the borough follows the correct process, something which in this case, the landowner failed to do.

"Building works had taken place at the site without permission and other buildings had been constructed that differed substantially from approved plans.

"An unauthorised business was also operating at the site, storing, repairing and dismantling vehicles, which is not permitted on green belt land.

"The Planning Inspector decided in favour of the council and the landowner is now required to remove all unapproved developments, demolish all unauthorised buildings and alter the building to meet the designs approved in the planning application.

