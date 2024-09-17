PCC says early release of 40 Nottinghamshire prisoners ‘was handled effectively’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The early release of around 40 prisoners in Nottinghamshire last week was ‘handled effectively’, the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has insisted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 1,750 prisoners who had served at least 40 per cent of their sentence were released nationally to ease overcrowding in prisoners.

Champagne was seen being popped outside HMP Nottingham as former inmates celebrated their freedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 40 were let out from prisons in Nottinghamshire, PCC Gary Godden (Lab) confirmed this week.

PCC Gary Godden says the early release of 40 Nottinghamshire prisoners last week was handled effectively. Photo: Submitted

He told the county’s police and crime panel: “I have been reassured this was handled effectively, with agencies given sufficient notice.

“Prison capacity is still very high and another tranche is coming our way.

“Former prisoners will be managed and monitored over their licence conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to give Nottinghamshire confidence this is being done properly.”

The Government says the prison system is at ‘crisis point’ and was nearly full before last week’s programme, although a probation union has said some sex offenders are being let out too early.

Mr Godden also predicted an increase in police officers will lead to a drop in anti-social behaviour across Nottinghamshire within six months.

A total of 187 officers will be redeployed to neighbourhood policing roles from October in an attempt to tackle local issues, and won’t be taken away to police football matches or nightlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 105 constables will be in high-visibility neighbourhood roles, and 72 constables and 10 inspectors will be tasked with response policing roles.

The shift in focus began under previous PCC Caroline Henry (Con), and is being continued under Mr Godden, who was elected in May.

He continued: “I was a serving police officer for 15 years, and I know how important neighbourhood policing is.”

He responded to complaints from councillors about low-level crime in their districts, saying: “We will see a drop in anti-social behaviour across Nottinghamshire.

“There will be local officers dealing with local solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can link up with CCTV and identify problem individuals.

“I have confidence you’ll see the difference in six months’ time.”

He promised officers wouldn’t be ‘abstracted’ – taken out for other duties like football matches – unless it was a major incident, such as this summer’s civil unrest.

He said: “If this doesn’t happen, I will hold the chief constable to account.”