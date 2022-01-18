Plan to convert Hucknall town-centre houses into ten-bed shared property set for go-ahead despite objections

The scheme also includes a single-storey rear extension and a cycle shelter in the back garden.

When originally submitted, an initial consultation sparked 14 letters of concern or objection.

These included concerns over increased on-street parking and traffic on Albert Street, which is a narrow road with terraced houses on both sides, the site entrance being too close to a junction, worries over pedestrian safety, loss of privacy, increased noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour, increased amounts of waste, loss of security, the loss of family homes, there being too many HMOs in the locality, disruption during construction works and a decrease in property values.

Developers want to turn these two houses on Albert Street into one HMO. Photo: Google

Conversations have been ongoing between the council and the applicant, Castle Rock Projects, since then and this has resulted in some changes in the bid, including a reduction in the number of rooms from the original 12.

Just one letter of objection has been submitted since the changes were made, flagging concerns over loss of privacy and loss of family homes.

After reviewing all this, officers have recommended conditional consent ahead of the council planning meeting on Wednesday (January 19).

According to council documents, one of the reasons surrounds a previous HMO application for Titchfield Street in the town, plans for which were rejected by the council – only for the decision to be overturned on appeal by the planning inspectorate.

The properties earmarked for the development are described as being ‘in a poor state of repair and the rear garden space is significantly overgrown’.