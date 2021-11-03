Plans outlined for major improvement work on roads used by thousands of Dispatch area drivers every day

The authority is progressing with its full business case to improve the A614 and A6097, aimed at reducing congestion, supporting drivers, encouraging economic growth and unlocking housing land.

Work on the road corridor, which runs from Newark & Sherwood to Rushcliffe, was awarded Department for Transport (DfT) funding of up to £24.3 million in 2018.

It is estimated to cost £28.6 million overall, with a further £1.8 million provided through developer contributions and £2.5 million from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nottinghamshire County Council has outlined plans for major road improvements in the county

As part of the works, improvements will be made to the A614/A616/A6075 roundabout in Ollerton, and the A614 junctions at Mickledale Lane, White Post and Warren Hill.

The Warren Hill intersection, where the A614 joins the A6097, is listed as a ‘priority junction’, with further improvements planned at the Nottingham Road/Southwell Road roundabout and at Kirk Hill.

Council documents state the overall improvement works will unlock major development sites, improve road safety, and remove ‘peak period traffic congestion’ to benefit commuters and businesses.

Now the council has provided an update on its full business case to the economic development and asset management (EDAM) committee.

The meeting, on Tuesday, November 2, heard the full application to the DfT must be submitted no later than December 23, 2022.

The council expects to submit its planning application for the works by the end of this month, with an expected determination date of April 4 next year.

Documents state it is mandatory for work to begin on March 27, 2023 and to be complete and in public use by spring 2025.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), chairman of the committee, said the scheme will help people to use the roads ‘in a reasonable time’.

He said: “The alternative here is to do nothing, this is about making decisions and getting on with it because standing still is not the answer.

“If you’ve ever been stuck on this road for two or three hours, you’ll know how difficult it can be to get anywhere.

“That’s what this is about, to keep the flow going, so people can get to where they need to go in a reasonable time.

“We’ve got the funding, which is great, and getting the money to do this has got to be a good thing.”

Coun Scott Carlton (Con), who represents Sherwood Forest near the A614’s Ollerton roundabout, also welcomed the progress.

He said: “My predecessor John Peck (Lab) campaigned passionately for the Ollerton roundabout upgrade, and I’m sure if Coun Mike Pringle was here he would the same, as would MPs, parish and town councillors.