Nottingham City Council has launched formal consultation on draft proposals put forward to close a £50m gap in its funding for 2024-25.

Like many local authorities across the country, the council is facing major pressures on its budget due to the cost of increased demand for children’s and adults’ social care and rising homelessness.

Councillors on the authority’s executive board met on December 19 to discuss proposals to make the savings needed to balance the budget next year, which is a legal requirement for all councils.

A four-week public consultation now takes place until January 16, which includes an online survey and a series of engagement events.

The first public consultation takes place at the Council House tonight. Photo: Google

The first of these takes place at the Council House tonight (Wednesday) between 5.30pm and 7pm and is open to all with no booking or registration needed.

It will give people a chance to hear from leading councillors and officers on the proposals, the current national crisis in local government and ask questions.

The proposals for consultation involve managing demand, increasing charges, reducing costs, reducing services to a statutory minimum and in some cases ceasing services and funding altogether.

They can be viewed in full in the appendices to the report to the executive board here and include:

Reviewing library service provision while maintaining a comprehensive and efficient service offer appropriate to the needs of our citizens.

Removing the council contribution towards area-based grants to the voluntary and charity sector and grants to arts organisations and cultural sector

Reducing both the community protection and resident development services

Reviewing the operation of community centres and seek to remove council subsidised grants

Reducing public transport infrastructure to minimum statutory provision including the removal of funding to operate two bus-based park and ride sites, Victoria Bus Station and the real-time passenger information system.

Reducing all linkbus services to statutory minimum provision, remove Easylink and withdraw funding contribution to the Medilink service

Re-structuring and reducing tiers and overall capacity in adult social care assessment function.

Closure of Colwick Park activity centre

Ending school uniform support for eligible families if the Household Support Fund grant does not continue

A reduction in council staffing levels of more than 500 full-time equivalent posts – every effort will be made to limit compulsory redundancies through targeted voluntary redundancy.

A proposed council tax increase of 4.99 per cent which includes the two per cent adult social care precept permitted by the Government

Since 2013-14, the council’s Revenue Support Grant (RSG) from Government has reduced by £97 million every year.

Over the same period, Nottingham’s ‘Core Spending Power’, has reduced by 28.2 per cent in real terms.

Past issues relating to financial governance which led to the appointment of an improvement and assurance board have reduced the council’s financial resilience and ability to draw on reserves.

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), council deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: “Like all councils, we have a legal responsibility to balance our budget.

"In order to do that next year, we have to consider some very difficult decisions about services which we, and local communities, value in order to make the savings needed.