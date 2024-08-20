Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bulwell member on Nottingham City Council says a surge in racism, Islamophobia and ‘malicious and hateful’ threats against local politicians made her consider standing down from elected office.

Coun Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall (Lab), who represents the Bulwell Forest ward, says ‘an open debate’ is now needed on how to better protect local councillors.

She added that some of her colleagues have had letters sent to their homes threatening their families and children.

Home Office-funded panic alarms have also been installed at some councillors’ homes by the police due to concerns for their safety, she says.

Coun Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall says racism and threats towards councillors is a bad now as it was in the 1980s. Photo: Submitted

Ms Rehman-Wall, a Muslim councillor who is of mixed southern-Irish and Kashmiri heritage, spoke from her Bulwell home to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about her concerns.

She said recent threatening behaviour, racism and Islamophobia is now the worst she’s heard and experienced since the 1980s.

The abuse has largely followed the outbreak of war in Gaza, and riots across the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.

She said: “We’ve had councillors threatened and some have had to have support from the police and have Home Office alarms installed.

“As councillors we are democratically elected to be a voice for our constituents and if we are living our own lives in fear for racist abuse, attacks, and victimisation, it makes it hard to do.”

Ms Rehman-Wall was joined at her home by fellow ward councillor Cheryl Barnard (Lab).

Ms Barnard added: “A lot has been highlighted nationally about threats to MPs and their safety, but there has not been a lot about councillor safety.

“Throughout the whole Israel and Gaza conflict it was the MPs they were all worried about and giving extra protection to.”

They recalled being caught up in a pro-Palestine protest at Bulwell URC church in June, where Nottingham North and Kimberley MP Alex Norris (Lab) had launched his election campaign.

The MP, who was joined by Ms Rehman-Wall and Ms Barnard, had to be escorted out of the premises with the help of police.

Ms Barnard said: “We went in and they blocked the gates, they wouldn’t let us in or out.

“It was terrible.

“I’ve been accused of genocide and someone threatened to set their dogs on me if I stepped on their drive again when I was delivering leaflets.”

More recently, protests were staged and riots erupted in various parts of the country after three young girls were stabbed and killed in Southport at the end of July.

False claims were shared on social media that the person responsible was a Muslim asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat.

The violence and unrest has been largely fuelled by misinformation online, the far-right and anti-immigration sentiment.

Ms Rehman-Wall said she had recently overheard language in the city she had not heard “since the 1970s and 1980s”.

Growing up in Hyson Green, Ms Rehman-Wall said she remembers the riots of 1981.

That year there were serious riots in cities in England, including Nottingham, largely related to racial tension, deprivation and a distrust of police and authority.

She continued: “It got better, but now this is scary, I’ve never seen in my lifetime anything like this.

“I’ve seen a bit of the EDL (English Defence League) a few years ago but it died down.

“It was never as malicious and as hateful.

“It scares me, I don’t want my daughter to go into town just in case.

"We didn’t have social media back in my day and now hate just spreads.”

Ms Barnard said misinformation and hateful rhetoric has been ‘legitimised’ by some in the media and social media.

She said: “The whole narrative has changed and it has changed over the last few years.

“It’s as if you can say anything, say things that are not true and it gets believed universally.

“You can put a name on social media about who did those killings in Southport and people believe it and act on it.”

Ms Rehman-Wall says at one point she considered stepping down after only being elected last year.

She was eventually advised to remove her address from the council’s website for safety reasons.

But she added: “We need to have an open debate about the safety of councillors, and especially councillors of colour, who are at risk of being attacked and there needs to be a strategy in place.

“At the end of the day we need to stick together and not let hate divide us.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Political intimidation and abuse must have no place in our society and we take reports of intimidation, harassment and abuse extremely seriously.

“We are working with the police to provide appropriate mitigations to ensure locally elected representatives are able to go about the business for which they were democratically elected.”