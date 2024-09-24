Scrapped: Plans to extend parking at Hucknall tram stop are being ditched
The plans were part of a £170m joint project by Derby and Nottingham City Councils, that was part of the Government’s overal £1.7bn Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).
The original TCF bid for Nottingham and Derby included car park expansions at the Hucknall and Phoenix Park tram terminals, with a combined increase of 800 spaces.
The plans were one of 35 projects being earmarked for funding under the TCF plans.
However, a report ahead of a housing and development scrutiny committee meeting at Nottingham City Council on Monday, September 30, reveal that both the tram stop parking plans, and plans improved cycle connections between Nottingham and Derby along the A6005 and A453 corridors towards East Midlands Airport, are proposed to be scrapped.
The report said: “The Covid pandemic significantly impacted on the use of public transport, with changes to working patterns and a greater uptake of hybrid working resulting in people commuting less frequently, reducing the overall demand for park and ride.
"It was therefore agreed with the Department for Transport to remove these projects from the programme, allowing the reallocation of funding to other projects where delivery costs had increased.”
Several of the other projects in the TCF plan for Nottingham and Derby are completed or close to completion, including the installation of electric vehicle chargers at Bulwell Station.
The revamped Bulwell Bus Station project was also part of the TCF scheme and received funding from it.
Your Dispatch has contacted tram operators Nottingham Express Transit for comment.
