'Serious concerns': Newstead councillor fears for key services in Reform's efficiencies and savings review for county council

Nottinghamshire Council will spend the summer undertaking a review of its financial decisions in an effort to identify ways to save money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But these plans have been met with concern by opposition councillors.

The authority’s cabinet met on June 23 for the first time under the new Reform administration to discuss plans for its finance and highways reviews, and priorities for the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the cabinet, Coun Mick Barton (Ref), council leader, said that a ‘full review’ into the authority’s financial management, procurement and contracts will go ahead over the summer to find ways of saving money.

Newstead councillor Stuart Bestwick (Con) has raised concerns over the Reform's planned summer savings review. Photo: Submitted

The council’s current Mid-Term Financial Strategy indicates a funding gap of £18.5m over the medium term, which is usually about three years.

Coun Barton also said the review would ‘draw on external enterprise’ where appropriate in the review.

The leader has already clarified to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – an initiative started within President Donald Trump’s US administration, which looks at reducing Government spending – will help the council and its staff to identify savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Coun Stuart Bestwick (Con), who represents Newstead, said he has ‘some serious concerns’ with the review.

He said: “Reform’s DOGE review must not become a backdoor for cutting key services like libraries, youth provision, bus routes, or our £72m highways programme.

"We’re calling on the Reform cabinet to commit, now and in public, that these essential services are safe from the axe.”

Coun Bestwick was also keen to understand what relevant experience DOGE brings in running or reviewing local government services, and whether external consultants will be held to the same standards of transparency and scrutiny as elected members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a clear explanation of who DOGE are, how they’ll work, and what protections will be in place for public data. Residents deserve more than buzzwords — they deserve accountability.”

Coun Bestwick is also worried by proposals – according to documents – to explore opportunities for ‘invest to save’ wherever possible.

He said: “We’ve seen in the past some local authorities have used ‘invest to save’ schemes for projects like buying expensive hotels, which cost the taxpayers millions and delivering questionable returns.

“I want to be reassured this review will not be used to repeat those mistakes on a larger scale.

"What does ‘invest to save’ actually mean in this context?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most importantly, who will be accountable if they go wrong or do not provide the returns required?

"I’d like reassurance, on behalf of all residents in Nottinghamshire, that this won’t become a back door to risky capital spending, under the guise of savings, and that this administration will not be gambling with taxpayers money.”

In his closing statements, Coun Bestwick made clear that services such as libraries, youth services, protected bus routes and highways should be considered untouchable, and that any decisions must be brought back to full council or the relevant committee for approval.

He said: “These should not be considered as optional extras — they are the foundation of what local government delivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The previous Conservative administration worked hard to protect and invest in these services.

"We expect the same commitment from Reform and we’ll be watching closely.

“This isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet, it’s about real people and real communities.

"We’ll scrutinise every pound and every proposal – Nottinghamshire deserves no less.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No response from the Reform group was given in the meeting following Coun Bestwick’s concerns.

But Coun James Rawson (Ref) asked: “There were concerns around external support, primarily around data protection, how do we expect to manage those concerns?”

Coun Barton reassured that ‘“people should not be worried about data leaks’.

He said: “We’ve taken legal advice on how to conduct this review and how to bring the external support in – we will be following that legal advice so no information shall be shared as that is sensitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will follow the data protection rules and will not breach our information, governance and regulations.

“I have assurances that if we use external support, no data will leave this building or be shared – people should not be worried in any instance that their personal data is at risk.”

The leader said he anticipates the review will be completed in time for the next financial year’s budget deliberations which will start in the autumn.

The review was approved by the cabinet and was due to start this week.