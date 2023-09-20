Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has accepted £544,800 in Government grant funding to bring the housing forward.

It comes as part of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) launched after the Taliban resurgence in August 2021.

The regime declared victory in the country two years ago after regaining control of the capital city Kabul.

Ashfield Council could be set to buy up to six homes to house Afghan refugees.

It followed nearly 20 years in exile after being ousted by US-led military forces.

Responding to the situation, the Government pledged to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees during the following five years to 2026.

Dozens of families have since resettled across Nottinghamshire, with Mansfield Council confirming in June it has housed at least 42 people.

It said at the time some refugees had been housed in hotels while accommodation was found.

And the Government confirmed in March this year it would launch a £35 million fund to allow councils to provide increased support for Afghan households.

This, it said at the time, was to move them from ‘bridging’ hotels and into settled accommodation.

Mansfield-based properties for the refugees were offered by the Tuntum Housing Association and the district council said this organisation will continue to support the new families.

Now, neighbouring Ashfield Council has outlined further support for refugees by confirming plans to acquire six new properties.

The authority did not confirm where these homes would be based but said more than half-a-million pounds in Government support is funding the scheme.

A further £475,200 will be taken from the housing revenue account (HRA) reserves to bring the housing forward.

However, the authority’s full council meeting on Monday, September 25 must approve the funding before the homes can be acquired.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for finance, said: “The council has approved an executive decision to accept a grant award of £544,800 from the local authority housing fund round two.

“This will acquire six properties to be used to settle Afghan families.

“Subject to full council approval, this will increase the housing revenue account capital programme by £1.02 million, with this being funded by the grant funding and £475,200 from the HRA reserves.