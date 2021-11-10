Slices of new county council cash fund now up for grabs for Hucknall sports clubs, community groups and charities

The new fund is part of the latest drive to encourage healthy and thriving communities as the county continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) coming to an end, the LCF application process aims to be even more accessible for organisations and groups seeking financial support to deliver projects.

Two local projects have recently benefitted from LIS funding.

A new state-of-the-art pitch was installed at Goosdedale Playing Fields in Bestwood Village thanks to council funding

Nottingham Hockey Club, in partnership with Redhill Ladies Hockey Club, netted £30,000 in LIS funding towards a new £250,000 state-of-the-art playing surface at Goosedale Sports Club, near Bestwood Village.

And earlier this year, £7,673 worth of LIS funding helped revamp furniture in Hucknall’s John Godber Centre, with more than 300 much-needed new chairs and 54 new tables worth around £15,000 bought for the venue’s meeting and function rooms.

Kim Pears, centre manager said: "The new furniture has been a fantastic addition to the centre and the generous support we’ve received from the scheme has allowed us to further invest in the facilities we’ve developed for our diverse community, many of whom have had a hard time during the pandemic."

Eligible organisations can apply at any time for capital grants of up to £20,000 to spend on making improvements to facilities that help improve health and wellbeing, as well as projects with an environmental focus.

Community organisations and groups can apply at any time for a small revenue grant up to £5,000, while organisations applying for a large revenue grant (more than £5,000) must be received by December 31 and must have a good track record of delivery.

For more information about how to apply for revenue funding or to submit an expression of interest for capital funding, click here.