Strong financial position sees Ashfield District Council set for Council Tax freeze

Ashfield District Council is set to freeze its portion of Council Tax for the next 12 months thanks to its strong financial position.

As part of the annual Budget, members at Cabinet on February 17, and Full Council on March 3, will discuss the recommendations.

This follows a glowing report from the Local Government Association in 2024 highlighting the Council’s strong financial position and healthy level of reserves.

Following discussions, a final decision will be made at Full Council on March 3.

Currently, Ashfield District Council receives around nine per cent of the income created through Council Tax which is used to deliver key services in the district.

Some 75 per cent of Council Tax goes to Nottinghamshire County Council, while 12 per cent goes to the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner and the remaining four per cent goes to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

Coun Dave Shaw, Supporting Cabinet Member for Finance at Ashfield District Council, said: “Members will be recommended to not put up Council Tax for 2025/26.

“Due to our healthy financial position, it is felt that now is not the right time to add additional financial strain to our residents.

“Subject to approval, if this freeze goes ahead, thanks to our reserves, we would still be able to deliver some of the best services provided in the East Midlands.

“As a council, we have worked hard over the past eight years to be in this strong financial position and I look forward to discussing this further with colleagues at a later date.”