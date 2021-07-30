Theresa Hodgkinson named as new Ashfield District Council chief executive

She replaces replaces Carol Cooper-Smith who is leaving the council after six years.

Having worked at the council for 15 years, Theresa has wealth of experience, having most recently been director for place & communities.

She came to Ashfield in 2006 as the assistant director of place & wellbeing after starting her career at Newark & Sherwood District Council before moving on to Mansfield District Council and later Bassetlaw District Council.

Theresa Hodgkinson is the new chief executive of Ashfield District Council

She said “I am delighted to have been appointed as the council’s chief executive.

"This is the pinnacle of a long and successful career in local government and I am excited to build on our success, along with the many opportunities, challenges and rewards that the role will bring.

"I am proud of Ashfield’s rebellious instinct and coupled with an obsession to always do better for Ashfield’s residents, I am committed to making Ashfield a great place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “I want to congratulate Theresa on her appointment as chief executive.

"I know she has the experience, drive and passion for local government that will make her a truly successful CEO, and our first ever permanent female CEO.

“She has a track record for delivering, with the towns funding of £70 million, leisure transformation, including the new Kirkby Leisure Centre, £1.5m invested in our parks and green spaces, and introduction of the environmental enforcement team all coming under her leadership.