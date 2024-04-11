Third commissioner appointed to help run 'bankrupt' Nottingham City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharon Kemp has now been appointed as commissioner for transformation as of April 11.

Commissioners were first sent in to help run the Labour-run council in February, after it issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, towards the end of last year.

The Government first intervened with an Improvement and Assurance Board in January 2021, following the collapse of Robin Hood Energy, which cost taxpayers £38m.

Sharon Kemp has been appointed as a third commissioner to run Nottingham City Council. Photo: Submitted

An improvement plan was developed by the council upon the collapse the council-run energy firm in a bid to get it on to more stable financial footings, and a transformation programme is being carried out to put in place these changes.

However, finance director Shabana Kausar has before spoken of a high risk the the authority will fail to deliver a significant portion of its required savings as part of ongoing transformation work.

Ms Kemp will therefore work to ensure transformation activities are successful.

In a statement Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “We are committed to collaborating with the commissioners to address Nottingham’s current challenges and drive forward our improvement agenda as quickly as possible.”

Ms Kemp was appointed chief executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council in February 2016 by Government commissioners, who were overseeing improvements at the authority at the time.

While powers have since been returned to elected members in Rotherham, she is noted for having helped the authority’s children’s services achieve a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in 2022.

She started her career with Greater Manchester Police and went on to spend six years in Blackburn and Darwen, working in the regeneration department.

She further worked for two years in the London Borough of Haringey as assistant chief executive, in the aftermath of the Baby P case.

Baby Peter Connelly died in August 2007 at home in Haringey, north London, after suffering months of abuse despite having been seen repeatedly by council children’s services there.

Prior to arriving in Rotherham, Ms Kemp was the assistant chief executive for people and then strategic director at Manchester City Council from September 2009.

She will be paid £1,100 per day for up to 150 days a year, as will Ms Lee, while Mr McArdle will be paid £1,200.

The commissioner team is expected to remain in place for two years.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February, lead commissioner Mr McArdle said they intend to be ‘money well spent’ – but warned the authority’s financial woes are so serious more service cuts may be on the way.

He said: “We will form a view over the next three months or so as to what we think is realistically achievable by then, to meet those key issues about how to return this council to financial balance.

