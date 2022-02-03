Thousands of Hucknall and Bulwell homes in line for £350 in tax and energy rebates

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate to support families, many of whom now face a cost of living crisis due to the huge rise in energy bills.

More than 50,000 households across Ashfield are set to benefit.All residents living in properties in tax bands A to D will receive a one-off £150 council tax rebate from April.

The rebate will be made directly by local authorities and will not need to be repaid.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced help for thousands of homes that will be hit by soaring energy prices. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

All domestic electricity customers will get £200 off their energy bills from October October, with the Government meeting the costs.

The discount will then be automatically recovered from people’s bills in equal £40 instalments over the next five years, beginning in 2023.

Discretionary funding of £144 million will also be provided to support vulnerable people and people on low incomes who don’t pay council tax or pay council tax for properties in bands E to H.

Mr Sunak said: “Right now, I know the number one issue on people’s minds is the rising cost of living.

“That’s why the Government is stepping in with direct support that will help around 28 million households with their rising energy costs over the next year.