Tories hold on to Newstead seat by just ONE vote

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 14:19 BST
The Tories defeated Reform in Newstead by just one single vote. Photo: Other
The Tories defeated Reform in Newstead by just one single vote. Photo: Other
The Conservatives managed to retain the Newstead seat in the county council elections by just one solitary vote.

Stuart Bestwick polled 1,291 votes to edge out Reform’s Eddie Stubbs by the closest possible margin, while John Taylor took third for Labour on 590.

Overall, however, Reform look set for a sensational victory with the Conservatives in second while, at time of writing, Labour still only had one seat.

Labour leader Kate Foale is one of a number of high-profile councillors to have lost their seats, with Independents leader Jason Zadrozny and his two deputies Tom Hollis and Helen-Ann Smith also gone, along with veteran Tory Philip Owen – in all cases losing to Reform candidates.

Reform also picked up two Hucknall seats, winning in Hucknall West and Hucknall South, ousting Ashfield Independent councillors in the process, but the Independents did hold Hucknall North.

