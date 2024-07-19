Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Conservatives’ majority on Nottinghamshire Council is now just two after one of their councillors was suspended from the party.

Coun John Doddy now currently sits as an independent after being suspended by the party for standing against Tory candidate Darren Henry in the Broxtowe seat in the recent election.

He was also stripped of his prominent role as chair of the Conservative-led council’s health and wellbeing board.

Coun Doddy, who has represented Stapleford & Broxtowe Central since 2012, described his suspension as ‘being liberated’ but added at a full council meeting on July 18 that he would reapply to be a Conservative.

Dr John Doddy has been suspended by the Conservatives at Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

He said: “An opportunity existed to not only be chair of the health and wellbeing board but bring the message to the population – to go door to door and talk about what they wanted.

“That opportunity that was too attractive for me to pass up on.

“I will soon be a doctor of 40 years.

"I have learnt that if we give people what we want instead of what they actually need, that creates the need for change.

“I went door-to-door as an independent, not as an anti-Conservative, not a member of the Independent or Labour group but ally of the population.

“The report says Dr Doddy is suspended – I take it more as a liberation.

"I am free to be a champion of health and wellbeing of Nottinghamshire.”

He finished sixth in the Broxtowe vote as Labour took the seat.

Coun Bethan Eddy (Con) has been chosen as new chair of the health & wellbeing board, having served as vice-chair of the separate health scrutiny committee for three years.

Coun Doddy addressed her directly at the meeting, saying: “When I was elected in 2012, the chair was taken from people in public health and medicine, not politicians.

"But politicians have now taken over.”

He urged her to ‘hold people’s feet to the fire’ as chair.

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) bemoaned the loss of Coun Doddy in the role, calling it ‘a sad day’

Coun Chris Barnfather (Con), the Conservative group business manager, remarked tongue-in-cheek that the role of chief whip would be much easier now Coun Doddy isn’t currently part of the party.

Coun Doddy’s suspension leaves the Conservatives now holding 34 of the 66 seats at County Hall.