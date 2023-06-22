Mrs Henry spoke to the Public Bill Committee in Parliament as part of the scrutiny of a proposed new law setting out how agencies should work together to support victims of crime and prisoners.

The Victims and Prisoners Bill proposals include creating a role for commissioners in monitoring compliance with the Victims’ Code by criminal justice bodies in their area. It also sets out plans to improve support, including a statutory duty for partner agencies to collaborate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Henry was invited to give oral evidence to the committee in her new role as Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint lead for victims.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and crime commissioner. Picture: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire

She said: “I would like to take a moment to mention the terrible events in Nottingham last week and to repeat again to the families and friends of those affected: you are in our thoughts.

“This Bill proposes to introduce a requirement to collaborate. Partners are already working together in Nottingham and in many other places to support victims – including the incredible work of our Notts Victim CARE service.

“It’s too early to learn the lessons from the awful events in Nottingham. Needs will emerge over time and further reflection is needed. However, we do know that collaboration is essential and that at all times we need to be victim-focused. PCCs are ideally placed to facilitate that collaboration.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commissioners are elected not only to hold the police to account, but also to commission services that help prevent and respond to crime and support victims.

Notts Victim CARE, commissioned by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, is one example of a service to support people affected by crime in the county.

It has played a vital role in supporting people affected by last week’s tragedy, where three people were killed in stabbings and three people were injured in collisions with a vehicle.