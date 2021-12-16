The council will undertake the work after approving its own application, which will take place within woodland known locally as Bluebell Wood in Little Oak Plantation in Annesley Woodhouse.

Documents state the land is owned by Taylor Wimpey Development Ltd, with the company giving written permission for the council to undertake the works.

Following the approval, the council will now undertake ‘pruning and limited felling to various trees ‘within the woodland and improve footpaths through the woods.

Trees will be pruned and felled in Bluebell Wood at Annesley Woodhouse. Photo: Google

This includes removing a fallen tree currently blocking ‘Annesley Bridleway 30’, clearing ground cover and vegetation to 2.5 metres on either side of the existing bridleway, and removing holly shrub and an ‘asymmetrical oak’ to facilitate the connection between the plantation and Oakwood Fields.

The council will remove a second oak tree ‘if required’ and some trees will be crowned to a height of four metres to support horse riders.

These works will also allow for the introduction of access gates and fence to prevent unauthorised access from motorcyclists and other vehicles.

Five letters of objection were submitted against the plans, raising several concerns, including the plantation being protected by a tree preservation order (TPO), as well as being within ancient woodland with a public right of way network.

Residents also feared footpath widening will ‘damage the natural flora and fauna’, describing it as ‘unnecessary’.

Similar concerns were raised in an official letter by Annesley & Felley Parish Council.

However, Coun Dave Martin (Ash Ind), who sits on the parish council, said: “Half of the objections I don’t agree with because, yes, the plantation is in the greenbelt and the works could permanently damage the historic site, but actually this whole scheme is about the maintenance of the site.

“To clear trees that have fallen across the bridleway, to crown trees so people on horseback can ride through, and widening the footpath so they have plenty of clearance from other users, is all hugely beneficial.”