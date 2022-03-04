Tributes to Hucknall councillor 'gentleman' Jim as he makes first council speech since beating cancer

Coun Bladgen (Ash Ind) thanked Hucknall residents and fellow councillors for their support during his speech at the council’s budget meeting on March 3 .

He said, “I’d like to thank our wonderful NHS staff – they have been marvellous.

"Since my story appeared in the media, I have been inundated with good wishes by Hucknall residents.

Coun Jim Blagden made his first speech to the council since beating leukaemia

“I’d like to thank them and whilst it’s true my illness didn’t stop me working, now that I have don’t have to go for treatment three times a week, I can do even more.

“Life goes on and must go on.

"You only need to look at the problems in Ukraine to understand that there are people worse off than me.

"What we can do is our bit to help in a bleak world.

“We can turbocharge our regeneration plans in Hucknall, open our extra pool in spring and support our retailers by extending two-hours free parking.

"We can continue, as a council, to punch above our weight and be the helping hand, the friendly support that residents in Hucknall deserve.”

Coun David Hennigan (Ash Ind), who worked with Coun Blagden on the council’s Covid-19 response, said: “Jim should be an inspiration to anybody seeking public office.

"During the pandemic, I spoke to Jim daily and he never once let his illness stop his work nor curb his ambition.