The leader of Nottingham City Council admits the prospect of Government-appointed commissioners overseeing the authority is ‘very disappointing’.

The council has responded to the Government’s announcement that it is minded to appoint commissioners, following the latest progress reports from the improvement and assurance board (IAB) and the Section 114 Report issued by the authority on November 29.

The IAB has been overseeing improvements at the council since 2021 and issued instructions for specific areas of work which build on the council’s ‘Together for Nottingham’ improvement plan.

In a letter to the council’s chief executive Mel Barrett, the Government has said while the council has made efforts to address the recommendations issued by the IAB in February this year, it’s latest assessment is that the authority is not acting at the required pace, particularly in addressing weaknesses in finance, transformation and the underlying culture of the organisation in respect to governance and the workforce.

As a result, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove MP is now minded to appoint three commissioners to oversee the council, subject to representations received.

The council has been invited to make representations to the Secretary of State by January 2 before a final decision is made about the proposal.

However, if it is confirmed, officers and councillors will work alongside commissioners in the areas designated by the Secretary of State.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “Clearly the appointment of commissioners would be very disappointing and not something that that we would want to happen.

"Any decision that reduces democratic accountability, however limited and temporary this may be, should not be taken lightly.

“The council has already made progress on a number of the improvements expected of us by the IAB and the Government.

"In particular, we had set a balanced budget and medium-term financial plan in March prior to the soaring inflation, high energy costs and increased demand for services supporting vulnerable people that have severely affected the finances of councils up and down the country.

“These pressures have meant our budget is overspent this year leading to a Section 114 Report being issued by our chief finance officer, which has clearly been a factor along with recent reports from the board, in the Government’s announcement that it is minded to appoint commissioners.

“Although not the cause of the overspend in the current year, we know there have been specific issues in Nottingham due to decisions made in the past which have affected the council’s financial reserves and resilience.

“The current situation for Nottingham and a great many other authorities is very challenging and in much part caused by underfunding.

"There will continue to be difficult decisions that have to be made. But we are committed and determined to do what it is right for the city and its residents.”

Mr Barrett added: “Although we have previously said that our strong preference was to continue working with the IAB we are committed to working effectively with whatever arrangements Government put in place, so that the intervention can be as successful as possible in as short a time as possible.