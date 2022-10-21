We are calling for a general election now.

The short-lived premiership of Liz Truss was a complete shambles, a period of time in which the UK’s status on the world stage took a hammering.

But more importantly, we’re all paying the price now. Mortgages – closely followed by rent – have risen substantially, during a cost of living and energy crisis that was already hitting the country hard.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party.

Ms Truss took the government in a radical new direction from the moment she took office.

Unfortunately for the rest of us, her rash ambition to transform the UK into a low-tax, high-growth nation without doing any of the necessary preparations crashed the economy.

The mini-budget was a disaster of her making, and one which she had no mandate for.

Now the Conservatives are hoping to sweep it all under the carpet, to pin it on one person, and move on.

Advertisement

In her resignation statement, Ms Truss said her replacement would be chosen within a week.

This would be the third Tory leader since the 2019 election, the last time the nation went to the polls.

We at NationalWorld’s Nottinghamshire titles – the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, Worksop Guardian, Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser and Hucknall Dispatch – and NationalWorld itself believe the UK cannot afford to lurch from one crisis to another.

Advertisement

The basis of a democracy is that it is the people who give politicians their legitimacy.

It is time for a reset.

It is time for the voters to be given their say on what happens next, and who they trust to run the country.

We are calling for a general election now – not in 2023, 2024, or even January 2025.

Advertisement

If you agree, please sign our petition – see change.org/electionin2022