Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA have launched the12th annual Councillor Awards, honouring the achievements of councillors that so often go unrecognised.

This year’s award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community.

Will you nominate one of the area's councillors for an award?

They are open until Friday, September 24 with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges composed of senior councillors and officers as well as leading stakeholders from across the sector.

They will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, December 1.

Due to the ongoing Covid-related restrictions, it will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link ups to a central London venue.

This year’s Awards are made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners, CCLA.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day.

"On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.