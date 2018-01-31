Residents shock after murder inquiry begins

Residents have reacted with shock after an investigation was launched into the death of a woman in Mansfield.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman was pronounced dead at the house on St John’s Place off Rosemary Street on Monday.

A police cordon outside the house on St John's Place Mansfield.

A formal identification has not yet taken place. The woman was named locally as Paula.

Wellwishers left flowers at the scene of the investigation at the house which remains cordoned off.

St John’s Place was reopened this morning.

Residents near to the police cordon said the street is quiet and there has been no problem before except for occasional drugs activity.

A neighbour who did not want to be named said: “There have been a man and a woman who have been turning the house into flats.

“They have only been there a couple of weeks so we don’t really know them.

“Workmen have also been there working at the house.

“It is difficult to know who was living there and who was working.

“We didn’t know anything had happened until Monday at about 6pm we saw blue lights flashing and the police and ambulance was outside.

“These are lovely old houses and nothing like this has happened before - It is a private road - you get the occasional drug deal taking place bcause it is secluded.

“It’s a terrible thing to happen on your doorstep.

“We had plain clothes officers here and the forensic team were doing their job yesterday (Tuesday) so the whole road was cordoned off.

“Two or three people have come and left flowers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 702 of 29 January.