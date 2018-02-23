RISE AND SHINE: Start your day with us

Good morning and welcome to Rise and Shine.

Please keep refreshing the page for updates...

Weather

Today's forecast according to the Met Office...

"After a frosty start, a dry day with sunny spells is expected. However it will remain cold, with a strengthening southeasterly breeze. However the odd light wintry shower cannot be ruled out across Lincolnshire. Maximum temperature 5 °C."

Saturday's forecast according to the Met Office...

"Another cold, dry and largely sunny day is expected on Saturday. With the easterly breeze remaining brisk throughout, there will be a notable wind chill. Maximum temperature 5 °C."

Traffic

M1 - Partially Blocked

Partially blocked due to van fire on M1 Northbound at J29A Erin Road. The fire has been extinguished and the van is awaiting recovery.

Cameras show emergency services vehicles towards the end of the entry slip road, causing traffic to join the main carriageway a little earlier than usual. Approach with care.

M1 - Earlier Vehicle Fire, all lanes have been re-opened

Earlier van fire on M1 Northbound between J29A Erin Road and J30 A616. Lanes one and two (of four) were closed until around 06:40. Cameras show the fire was extinguished and recovery is underway. It is situated right at the end of the entry slip road, and traffic is joining the main carriageway a little earlier as a result. All lanes have been re-opened. Approach with care.

B6014 in Tibshelf - Road blocked

Road blocked due to accident and fuel spillage on B6014 High Street Both ways at Staffa Drive. The road has been blocked just outside the Crown Hotel.