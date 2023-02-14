Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions programme, now heading into its seventh year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200+ leisure facilities across the country, including Sutton's Lammas Leisure Centre, Kirkby Leisure Centre and Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Aspiring athletes can apply now by visiting the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website.

The scheme’s impressive line-up of decorated Olympians and Paralympians includes Lutalo Muhammad, Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Kadeena Cox and Maisie Summers-Newton, who will continue to provide their expertise, mentoring and support to athletes accepted on the scheme this year.

Colin Jackson, centre, is an Ambassador for Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone On Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will remain in his role as Sporting Champions Ambassador, working alongside the scheme’s elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing both one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Among those who have benefitted from the Sporting Champions scheme is Ryan Cowling, who helped Great Britain win wheelchair rugby gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Ryan, who trains at Lammas and Kirkby, is now aiming for a repeat triumph at Paris 2024.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow over the years and I’m so excited to continue working alongside a panel of truly talented Elite athletes to help mentor and support the next generation.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Over the past seven years, Sporting Champions has invested more than £1million into athletes on the scheme.

Proud to help

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to support rising sports stars from Ashfield on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Ashfield Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2023.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what this year will bring.”

Coun Rachel Madden, council executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young athletes to access state-of-the-art sporting facilities in Ashfield.

“Over the past seven years, we have seen local youngsters from a range of sports join the scheme and reach their sporting potential, both nationally and internationally.

“I encourage any young aspiring athlete in Ashfield to apply for the scheme.”

