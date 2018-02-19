Shocked Hucknall residents react to Strathmore Close ‘murder’

The Hucknall community is in shock after a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 39-year-old man.

Officers were called to an address in Strathmore Close at around 5.40am on Sunday (February 18) where they found the man with “life-threatening injuries”.

A crime investigations unit round the corner on Nabbs Lane.

He was conveyed to hospital, where he later died.

Today, there has been a high police presence on Strathmore Close, with a cordon placed at the property along a police car and two crime scene investigation vans.

A young man was spotted laying flowers at the scene.

A resident who lives on Strathmore Close told the Dispatch: “I didn’t really know him. He didn’t socialise with neighbours.

“But he did have parties now and then, sometimes friends would visit him. He was younger than most of the people who live here.

“There isn’t much crime on this road but if I remember correctly police have been called to that house about three times in the past year.”

Another resident walking along the main road, Nabbs Lane, described the area as “mostly quiet and friendly”.

She added: “You never want to hear about things like this happening round where you live.”