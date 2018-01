Police officers are appealing for information after reports of a shot being fired in Whitcombe Gardens, Top Valley.

Nobody was injured in the incident at around 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 17).

Patrols have been increased in the area as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area at that time is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 661 of January 17.