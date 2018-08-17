Sutton man threatened to “spark out” cop

A Sutton man who swore at a police officer and threatened to “spark him out” following a commotion outside a pub has been fined, a court heard.

Police were called to disperse a crowd that had gathered on Low Street, on July 7, when one officer asked Brian McCann to leave the area.

“The defendant became rude and aggressive, swore at the officer and told him he would spark him out,” said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

McCann, who was unrepresented, said: “I’m guilty. There was a commotion. I had lost my sunglasses. The officer spoke to me like I was an absolute piece of crap.”

After his arrest he demanded a breathalyser test, he said, which showed he was under the drink drive limit.

“I asked the police, “How can you possibly charge me with being drunk and disorderly when I can legally drive a car?”” McCann said.

“I did say what I said. It was just a silly moment.”

McCann, 39, of Healdswood Street, Skegby, admitted disorderly conduct, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £85 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.