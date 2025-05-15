Today’s tech is designed to influence how we think and act - and young people are no exception 📱

Websites, apps and social media platforms have to make new changes to better protect young users from July

But a new documentary explores the ways that children are still being influenced online

This can come in the form of targeted ads, or even AI ‘companions’

Parents can play an important role in encouraging children to think more critically about what they see

Children are spending more time online, and what they see there can have a big impact on what they think, feel and do.

Last month, Ofcom - the Government’s communications regulator - finalised more than 40 new child safety measures, which websites and apps will have to introduce this July under the Online Safety Act. These include requiring social media companies to configure their algorithms to filter out harmful content from being recommended to children, protect young users from being contacted by strangers, and carry out more effective age checks.

Companies that don’t comply will face hefty fines, or could even be banned from operating in the UK. The Government’s technology secretary is also considering further steps to keep children safe online - including watching TikTok’s new nighttime wind-down feature for under-16s with interest.

Sky Kids’ FYI Investigates has recently released a new mini-documentary encouraging young people to take a closer look at how social media and the internet are influencing how they think and behave. Its partner First News - the UK’s only newspaper specifically for young people - has also published a guide to the feature for parents, with some of its top tips for talking to kids about these digital influences.

Here’s what they had to say:

From AI companions to targeted ads, the web can exert a huge 'digital influence' on young users | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

How are children being influenced - and why does it matter?

The internet is a big part of how kids learn, play, and connect with one another. But First News says that it also comes with risks. From personalised ads to AI ‘friends’ that always say the right thing, today’s tech is designed to influence how we think and act - and young people are no exception.

Social media platforms are able to make money by selling highly personalised ads based on information users have willingly given it, Sky’s technology expert Tom Clarke told FYI Investigates. “They know what you’re interested in, because they can get the information about what you’re looking at. They can even see how long you’re engaging with a particular bit of content. They can design algorithms to target your ads in a very specific way.”

These ads can later influence our choices when we go to buy something. On social media, advertisers now often made their ads more subtle, which resonates with many users as being more authentic, experts told Sky Kids. Influencers make a career of this type of advertising, often becoming trusted voices with younger users in particular.

Online algorithms can work in a more insidious way too. By showing you only content it knows you’ll like or agree with, it can also create echo chambers, Mr Clarke continued. Even when the information in it isn’t necessarily true.

AI is another emerging technology popular with young people that the documentary hones in on. Specifically, AI companions. Many of these become highly personalised the more you chat with them, and can really feel like getting to know a real person. But experts say they are also designed not to challenge or directly say users are wrong, which can reinforce harmful thinking - especially for more vulnerable people.

How parents can encourage their kids to think critically

The documentary encourages children to pause, ask questions, and think twice before accepting everything they see online. Building these critical thinking skills is something parents can help with too - equipping their child with the ability to make informed choices.

This could come in the form of watching shows like FYI Investigates together as a family, and talking about it afterwards. Making sure your child has access to high quality news and information sources they can both trust and understand is also important.

First News has also shared a few pointers on other ways parents get the conversation started when it comes to digital influences:

1. Play the ‘logo game’

Ask your child to draw a brand logo without any words, and try to guess what it is. This can be a fun way to show them how branding works, and to talk about how companies shape what we recognise, want, and trust.

2. Who do you trust?

Give your child a list of people - like their best friend, teacher, parent, or a stranger like a bus driver - and ask who they’d trust with a piece of personal information. You can use this to compare what we share with people online versus in real life - which can be surprisingly eye opening.

3. A dinnertime debate

Sitting down to eat together can be the perfect time for a friendly debate, discussing the pros and cons of different subjects. First news recommends discussing statements like ‘children should not have smartphones until they’re 16”. Regardless of whether your child agrees or disagrees, this kind of debate helps build critical thinking and listening skills.

How to watch ‘Who’s Controlling Your Mind?’

You and your child or family can watch FYI Investigates: Who’s Controlling Your Mind? For free on the First News website here.

Alternatively, if you’re a Sky TV customer you can watch the entire FYI Investigates series on its streaming platform Sky Go. You can find out more about this here.

This article is produced in partnership with First News, an award-winning newspaper for children read by 2.6 million each week. To find out more about getting First News at home or in your child’s school, or even to browse its other online offerings for young people, you can visit its website here.