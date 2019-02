Police officers found stolen bike, which was three feet tall, hidden behind a bush which was one and a half foot tall.

A Facebook post from Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: "In the words of Sabrina Salerno "Boys boys boys" you tried to hide the below stolen bike behind a one and a half foot tall bush, the bike's three foot tall.

Stolen bike

"You might as well have got the National Lottery finger 'It could be you' to point it out for us.

"One bike has now been reunited with its owner."