Three people in hospital after Bulwell house fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Bulwell.
By John Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read

A crew from Hucknall was among the appliances that tackled the blaze, which happened at a house on Longford Crescent on Monday, July 10.

Reports say three people who were rescued from the fire were then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house on Longford Crescent in Bulwell. Photo: GoogleThree people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a house on Longford Crescent in Bulwell. Photo: Google
An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire.

Your Dispatch has contacted Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service for comment.

