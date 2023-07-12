Three people in hospital after Bulwell house fire
Three people have been taken to hospital after a house fire in Bulwell.
A crew from Hucknall was among the appliances that tackled the blaze, which happened at a house on Longford Crescent on Monday, July 10.
Reports say three people who were rescued from the fire were then taken to hospital in an ambulance.
An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire.
Your Dispatch has contacted Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service for comment.