Another week of rail strikes mean no trains on Robin Hood Line until Sunday

Fresh strikes by the RMT and ASLEF unions this week mean there will be no trains at all this week until Sunday on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which also serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton, Kirkby, Bulwell and Newstead.

No replacement bus services will be running during the strike days.

Advertisement

RMT members are striking on Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday, January 4, Friday, January 6 and Saturday January 7.

No trains will be running on the Robin Hood Line this week until Sunday due to strike action

On all those days, East Midlands Railway (EMR) mainline services will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one train per hour between Nottingham and London and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby, Nottingham and Leicester and Nottingham and Sheffield.

EMR’s advice to passengers is to check on the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike before travelling.

Advertisement

On Thursday, January 5, members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF will be on strike and on that day EMR will not be running any services all day and the simple advice from EMR is don’t travel on the railway that day.