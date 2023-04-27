Bank Holiday engineering work to affect some early and late services on Robin Hood Line

The Robin Hood Line, which runs between Nottingham and Worksop and serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton, Kirkby, Bulwell and Newstead, will be closed overnight between Worksop and Mansfield Woodhouse from Monday, May 1, to Friday, May 5.

East Midlands Railway says that on Monday, May 1, the 9.25pm and the 10.25pm services to Worksop will terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse and a rail replacement bus service will run from Mansfield Woodhouse to Worksop.

The 10.39pm and 10.34pm trains from Worksop to Nottingham will both start from Mansfield Woodhouse and again, replacement buses will run from Worksop to connect into trains at Mansfield Woodhouse.

Some services on the Robin Hood Line will be affected by engineering works over the bank holiday

From Tuesday, May 2 to Friday, May 5, the 5.35am service from Worksop will start from Mansfield Woodhouse with replacement buses again running between Worksop and Mansfield Woodhouse.

On Sunday, April 30, the 9am service from London St Pancras to Nottingham will start from Luton at 9.36am due to engineering work closing the main line between London and Luton.

Passengers travelling from London should use Thameslink services from London to Luton to connect to the Nottingham train.

Engineering work between Leicester and Loughborough on the main line and Syston and East Midlands Parkway on the Ivanhoe Line will also affect early morning and late night services between Nottingham and Leicester on Bank Holiday Monday and then on through the week with some minor service alterations.