Bestwood Village road finally open again after two weeks of flooding misery

A road in Bestwood Village has finally re-opened after being shut for more than two weeks due to flooding.

Moor Road was flooded after Storm Henk hit the area earlier this month and the floodwater has been slow to shift, causing problems for drivers.

Nottinghamshire Council said the problem was volume of flood water pouring on to the road from neighbouring fields made it unsafe to re-open.

But now, works undertaken over recent days by the Via highways team has helped to improve the flow of water in the area, enough for flooding to clear from the carriageway.

Moor Road in Bestwood Village is now open again. Photo: Google

On its Facebook page, the council said: “Whilst the road is now clear, we will continue to monitor the site and continue investigations, together with Nottingham City Council and the adjacent landowners, to ensure that all outstanding issues and maintenance requirements are completed.