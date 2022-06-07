Bulwell bus services to see timetable changes from this month

From Sunday, June 19, the Yellow 68 and 69 services, both run by Nottingham City Transport (NCT) will operate every 10 minutes combined on Monday to Saturday daytimes between Nottingham city, Basford, Bulwell and Snape Wood.

The new timetables reflect driver availability and passenger levels over the summer period, ensuring NCT advertises a level of service that customers can rely on and matches current demand.

The changes to the two Bulwell services are among several being implement across the NCT fleet.

NCT's Yellow 68 and 69 services to Bulwell will see timetable changes implemented later this month

David Astill, NCT managing director said: “With patronage levels only at around 80 per cent of what they were pre-pandemic, we are reluctantly introducing timetable changes to some services.

"This will also ensure we can deliver the timetable we advertise over the summer, when there is a peak in drivers having their well-earned summer holiday too.”