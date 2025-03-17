Bulwell buses operator Nottingham City Transport announces revised fares
Adult single fares will remain capped at £3 as part of the Government’s Help for Households scheme.
Customers making two or more journeys a day in the City Zone should continue to buy all day tickets, which will be £5.50 for adults and £3.50 for under-19s
The Grouprider ticket, offering travel for up to five people (minimum one adult, maximum two adults) will be £9 representing an increase equivalent to just 10p per person.
Pre-purchased season tickets continue to offer the best value for regular travellers, which also see new prices
The overall cost of operating bus services continues to rise and external factors will have a large impact this year including fuel and taxation.
NCT says it ‘continues to make ongoing investment in its people and bus fleet with ‘44 brand new buses due to enter service this year maintaining a reliable and high-quality network’.
David Astill, NCT managing director, added, “At NCT we do our best to manage our two biggest costs through multi-year deals with our team members and our fuel suppliers.
"Even so, external factors mean a fares increase is unavoidable but NCT will continue to offer great value fares to our customers.
"The advice is always to buy bus travel in advance to claim the biggest savings.“
Full details of the revised fares, including all fare changes, are available at nctx.co.uk/farechange