Bulwell Station part of new £73,000 wayfinding improvement scheme from East Midlands Railway

The £73,000 project will deliver accessible wayfinding improvements at locations up and down EMR’s network, including Bulwell Nottingham, Beeston and Newark Castle.

The new signage has been placed to allow customers to better understand how to get to a platform, exit, or entrance, as quickly and as safely as possible.

At Bulwell, a new poster sign that highlights the step-free route to the town centre, has been installed.

Bulwell Station is part of EMR's £73,000 wayfinding improvement scheme. Photo: Google

EMR has also reduced sign clutter as much as possible, helping customers navigate the station environment in a way that suits individual needs.

Standardising the language used on the signs is another feature of the work, helping customers to become familiar with the same words and better understand their meaning.

Helen Dolphin MBE, chairperson of EMR’s inclusivity panel, said: "The panel is delighted to see the introduction of this much improved wayfinding signage.

"The signage will significantly improve the experience of customers, particularly those with disabilities where finding the quickest and safest route is vitally important.

"As a society we don’t always appreciate the difficulties people can have navigating around a station and this signage is going to make a big difference.”

Lisa Angus, EMR transition and projects director, added: “We are always looking at better ways to help our customers navigate easily and safely around our stations.