The company says that since 2019-20, it has seen a large increase in maintenance and utility costs.

It has also agreed significant pay increases for its employees across the country, reflecting the cost-of-living challenges being faced by consumers.

The money from fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day running of services as well as investing in the bus fleet, new technology and other customer improvements.

Stagecoach will be increasing fares from new week

It also covers additional costs including taxes which support public services.

It has also taken on running new routes, including the 141 service between Sutton and Nottingham, via Skegby, King’s Mill Hospital, Mansfield, Rainworth, Blidworth and Ravenshead, after Trentbarton said it could not keep the service running.

Dave Skepper, Stagecoach East Midlands interim managing director, said: “Stagecoach has worked hard to absorb cost increases to keep fares low.

“It has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Across the East Midlands, a range of value tickets offer more flexibility to reflect changes in customer travel patterns following the pandemic.

“Our Flexi tickets provide up to a 30 per cent saving with 10 Dayriders for the price of seven.

“We also offer a 20 per cent saving on weekly bus travel for Young People aged up to 19 and low-price day tickets from as little as £2.60.

“The £2 single fare scheme, funded by the Government as part of the Help for Households initiative, will continue until June 30.