Christmas and New Year bus services from Trentbarton

Trentbarton has announced its bus services for Christmas 2023 and over the New Year.

Tom Morgan, managing director at trentbarton, said: “Helping our customers get around in the run up to Christmas and then the New Year is a highlight of our year.

“We’re gearing up for a busy festive period as people travel to shop, get to work and back, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy the revelry in our towns and cities.

“We’ll have lots of buses on the road on Christmas Eve and after Boxing Day, plus on New Year’s Eve to get people to their celebrations and enjoy a safe ride home on our night buses.”

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve. A normal Sunday service will run until the last departures leave from around 6pm onwards.

There will be no services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day only skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve on Sunday 31 December will see a Sunday service across the network with last departures around 8pm. Special timetables will then operate on services which have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.

Full details are at: trentbarton.co.uk/christmas2023

The key points are:

· Christmas Eve, Sunday 24th December: a normal Sunday service until last buses departing from 6pm onwards – details of the last bus on each route is at: trentbarton.co.uk/christmaseve2023

· Christmas Day, Monday 25th: no services

· Boxing Day, Tuesday 26th: no services, except for a Sunday service on skylink Derby and skylink Nottingham

· Wednesday 27th: a Saturday service until midnight (no night buses), with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4am and 5.30am. A Wednesday evening service will run on the sixes and X38, with some exceptions

· Thursday 28th: a Saturday service until midnight, with night services on indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby

· Friday 29th and Saturday 30th: a Saturday service including night services

· New Year's Eve, Sunday 31st: a Sunday service with last buses departing around 8pm plus special timetables for services which have Saturday night buses, with some exceptions, see: trentbarton.co.uk/newyearseve2023

· New Year's Day, Monday 1st January: no services

· Tuesday 2nd: a Tuesday service, with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4.30am and 5.30am, and skylink Nottingham starting at 3.30am from Nottingham and skylink Derby’s first services from 3.50am

· Wednesday 3rd: buses are back to normal