Contactless travel for Hucknall and Bulwell tram and city bus users launched by council

The new Nottingham Contactless’ multi-operator tap & go option – available across Nottingham City Transport (NCT) buses (which serve Bulwell), NET trams and Linkbuses operated by CT4N – allow people to tap on with contactless bank cards or phones throughout the day and pay one daily charge capped at the best fare for their travel, regardless of which of the three operators they use or however many journeys they make on the day.

The council successfully bid for £2.7 million from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) National Productivity Fund and Transforming Cities Programme to develop the technology.

The main benefits are effortless cashless payments, no fumbling for change or having to find out fares for each operator before travelling, fares capped at the best for the day’s travel across three main local operators and quicker boarding to help make public transport an even more attractive option.

Contactless travel on trams and NCT buses has now been launched by the city council

Passengers can still pay contactlessly for single fares or if they make multiple journeys across NCT, NET and Linkbuses, they will be charged £5.60 for the day capped fare.

Since Nottingham Contactless launched for journeys on individual operators, there have been three million taps and this new additional multi-operator capping is designed to encourage people to travel more easily and flexibly without worrying how much they will be charged or deciding what ticket they need in advance.

The system has been developed by INIT, a world leader in public transport technology which has a UK office in Nottingham.

This stage of the new system’s development lays the foundation for future rollout across the wider city region and to more operators.

The city council is working with the DfT and regional partners including Transport for the West Midlands and Midlands Connect to integrate all operators, including Trentbarton – which operates the buses in Hucknall – and train operating companies.

Coun Rosemary Healy, the city council’s portfolio holder for local transport, said: “We have been working towards a multi-operator contactless and capped payment option for a number of years now, to make using our wonderful public transport network as simple and stress-free as possible.

"It’s something we may have experienced in other great cities and I’m really pleased we are now offering it to people visiting, living and working in Nottingham.

“The new system will always give the best value for passengers, providing an extra reason for even more people to choose our award-winning green public transport services. This in turn helps Nottingham continue to grow sustainably.”

Nicola Tidy, NCT’s strategic projects manager, said: “Contactless payments have revolutionised the way people pay for travel on NCT buses and by expanding Nottingham Contactless so that customers benefit from Robin Hood price caps when they travel across NCT, NET and Linkbuses, paying for travel around Nottingham is now even more convenient.”

Andrew Conroy, NET’s chief operating officer, said: “Anything that makes travel more convenient is to be welcomed.

"With Nottingham Contactless, people don’t need to carry change or worry about knowing the fare.

"It helps people to make whole journeys across different transport operators effortlessly.