Council leader says Hucknall left with 'not a lot' as confusion reigns over Robin Hood Line extension announcement

This morning, the Government announced details of its Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) which it was believed would include plans to re-open the Maid Marian Line and extend the Robin Hood Line – which serves Hucknall and Bulwell.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, said he had received a concrete guarantee in a briefing from Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley MP that plans for the Robin Hood and Maid Marian lines would be going ahead.

However, he says the now-published IRP contains no such guarantees.

Coun Jason Zadrozny says Hucknall has been left with 'not a lot' by the IRP announcement

The plan confirms that plans for a new HS2 hub at Toton have been scrapped in favour of a conventional station with HS2 now being directed to East Midlands Parkway.

But while the plan mentions existing proposals for both the Maid Marian and Robin Hood Lines, Coun Zadrozny says that at no point does it give any guarantees that these proposals will become reality.

He said: “Whilst I welcome a discussion over the failure of the Conservatives to have invested properly in public transport in our region – I am no clearer what the publication of this report means.

"The only definite proposal they make is to scrap the HS2 Hub in Toton.

“The re-opening of the Maid Marian Line and extension of the Robin Hood Line are no nearer today than they were yesterday.

“Under the proposals revealed today, residents in Hucknall will be scratching their heads and saying ‘what’s in it for me?’

“The answer is not a lot.”

But Hucknall MP Mark Spencer said the IRP confirmed the Government’s support for the proposals to extend the Robin Hood Line.

He said: “The Integrated Rail Plan confirms the Government’s support for the scheme.

"The Robin Hood Line extension continues to advance through the RNEP process with the Government’s support.

The RNEP is an incredibly complicated process – the Government and ministerial support is greatly appreciated.

“Today’s announcement is another major step in delivering the railway, and levelling up for north Nottinghamshire.