The 141 bus serves places like Hucknall, Linby, Papplewick and Newstead before going on to Nottingham and places like the City Hospital.

It has been described as a ‘lifeline’ for residents and serves some of the areas with the lowest car ownership in Nottinghamshire’.

The company had already announced plans to cancel evening services on the 141 route from August 3 and councillors say it now intends to end the service completely in September.

Trentbarton's 141 service is set to be axed in September

In a post on its website last week Trentbarton said the service reductions were ‘due to the withdrawal of Nottinghamshire County Council funding’ and said the 141 was one of four services ceasing operation.

The post said: “All the affected services have been losing money since the first Covid lockdown, with some failing to break even before the pandemic.

"Post lockdowns, they have not recovered.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council leader and Independent Alliance leader at County Hall, has started a petition to save the service, which has now gained more than 1,600 signatures including cross-party support from councillors from Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood district councils, as well as Nottinghamshire County Council.

The petition can be signed here.

Coun Zadrozny said: “The 141 is a critical service that serves some of our poorest areas.

"This decision is a terrible one and if Trentbarton had bothered to pick up the phone and ask local councillors, we would have told them.

“The service they are providing at the moment is appalling.

"They blame driver shortages but the reality is that they have a track record of running down services then blaming low passenger numbers on the cancellation of services.

"We hope to persuade Trentbarton to think again.”

Coun Zadrozny has also tabled an urgent question about the service cancellation for the full council meeting at Nottinghamshire County Council on Thursday, July 7.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “The 141 is a lifeline for so many residents in Linby and parts of Hucknall – especially for those using City and Kings Mill Hospitals and those working in Nottingham.

"Trentbarton have run the most unreliable service in the county of late and have used the resulting lower passenger numbers as an excuse to axe this critical service.

"Nottinghamshire County Council have cut funding despite promising to increase it.

"I hope the huge amount of residents who have signed our petition – hundreds of those from our area – will force a re-think.”