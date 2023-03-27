Fares increasing include adult single and day tickets, along with the annual season pass.

NET says the fare increase across some of its tickets will allow the business to continue its investment in the network for the benefit of passengers.

The planned price adjustment will see a selection of tickets increase, including the adult single ticket, which will rise by 20p, from £2.80 to £3, and the adult day ticket, which will increase by 30p, from £4.70 to £5.

Some fares will be going up from next week for Hucknall and Bulwell tram users

Some of the tram operator’s other fares will remain the same, however.

The short hop ticket will remain at £1.50, and the group ticket prices will stay at £8 for off-peak and £12 during peak times.

Tim Hesketh, chief executive of Tramlink, said: “The tram is a low-carbon public transport option for thousands of people living, working and studying in and around Nottingham, which is also helping the city work towards its 2028 carbon neutral goal.

“To continue this essential service and maintain the network for the benefit of the city and its visitors, we are having to make increases across a selection of our ticket types.

“This is a necessary move to ensure we can continue to operate a convenient and reliable service throughout the city, especially during peak travel times, while reacting to the current economic landscape including abnormally high inflation and rising energy costs.

“We usually review ticket prices at the start of the year and we have delayed making this decision for as long as possible.

“This is a hard decision that other transport operators may also have to take, especially those who, alongside us, do not receive subsidies from the Government.

“That said, we appreciate the impact this has on our customers.

“We have worked to keep as many fares as possible at the same rate.

