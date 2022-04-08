Drivers reporting fuel shortages at Hucknall and Bulwell supermarket petrol stations

Hucknall Tesco Extra is reportedly out of fuel at the moment but deliveries are expected

The Dispatch contacted Tesco to find out the situation, but, in a automated message, the company said fuel deliveries for all grades were arriving all the time so colleagues were not able to give information about fuel availability at stores.

However, community groups on Facebook have reported that the Texaco station on Watnall Road has both petrol and diesel available.

The Dispatch also contacted Morrison’s after reports that their petrol station in Bulwell had no diesel.

The company said that they were not experiencing problems with fuel supply and all grades should be available.