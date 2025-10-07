Fare dodging: 4,500 young people were fined on Hucknall and Bulwell trams last year

Students in Nottingham have just two weeks to secure a limited deal on unlimited tram travel – as operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) reveal that more than 4,500 people aged between 16 and 21 years old, were fined for travelling without a valid ticket in the last academic year.

And NET is warning them ‘don’t make the same mistake’.

NET maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards fare evasion, meaning that anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket or pass will receive a ‘no questions asked’ penalty fare notice (PFN).

A PFN can lead to the recipient being liable for prosecution if left unpaid, along with a possible further fine and a criminal record next to their name.

This August, NET launched its latest campaign to give all university and college students living in and around Nottinghamshire cheaper tram travel, discounting its student academic year tram pass to offer unlimited journeys for the equivalent of just 90p a day.

Eligible for use until July 31, the discounted tram pass makes daily tram travel 80 per cent cheaper than the price of a standard student day ticket and is available to purchase until October 19 through the NETGO! App.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “We understand that saving money is key for young people, and students might think not paying their tram fare is a harmless way to save a few pounds.

"However, fare evasion is a crime that can have very costly consequences that can go far beyond the financial impact.

“Our figures from the last academic year show that more than 4,500 of 16-21 year-olds were caught travelling without a valid tram ticket or pass and as such, landed themselves a £70 PFN.

“If a PFN is left unpaid, it leaves the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name which can impact a student’s studies or future employment.”

The discounted student academic year pass, is available through the NETGO! App, which can be downloaded through Google Play or the App store.

Alison added: “As we head into a new academic year, we want to raise awareness of the consequences of fare evasion while empowering as many young adults as possible to save money on their travel the right way.

“We’re committed to making travel more accessible and affordable for people in Nottingham, which is why we regularly create exclusive offers, such as our student academic year tram pass.

"These passes are already great value for money, but for the next two weeks students can secure an extra £50 off too.

"This one pass gives you access to unlimited travel for the rest of the academic year, so as long as you have your NETGO! App, your pass and your student ID, you won’t have to worry about buying another ticket to get on the tram."

NET has also reminded young people that it has a number of safety measures and initiatives in place when using the tram.

These include well-lit stations and platforms, HD CCTV cameras and emergency help buttons on all trams and tram stops to keep tram users and the wider city safe.

There is also the ability to contact a member of the team discreetly through WhatsApp on 0115 8246060.