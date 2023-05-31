Financial pressures behind Bulwell bus operator's decision to raise fares

The company, which runs the buses in and around Nottingham, including to Bulwell, says it continues to face significant increases to its costs and made an operational loss in the last financial year.

As a result, the average bus fare has now risen 9.6 per cent – although this is below the current inflation rate of 10.1 per cent.

Fares have risen on NCT buses. Photo: Helen Boyd Photography

David Astill, NCT managing director, said: “We’ve all had to contend with the cost of living situation which is affecting businesses, just as much as it is households.

"The Government has been very understanding and has provided financial support since the lockdown of 2020.

"But even with that support, NCT has made a loss and that clearly isn’t sustainable going forward.”