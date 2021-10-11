Five days of temporary traffic lights on busy Hucknall road starts this week
Hucknall drivers can expect delays to their journeys this week due to temporary traffic lights being in place on a busy town road.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:47 pm
The two-way lights will be in place on Annesley Road, near it’s junctions with Washdyke Lane and St Mary’s Way, from Thursday, October 14 to Monday, October 18 while Severn Trent carries out pipe renewal work.
The lights will be in operation for 24 hours a day throughout the five-day period.