Tram services are facing potential disruption this month after workers who are members of the GMB Union voted for strike action.

And, as happened last year, union officials are warning that the strikes could hit services at the same time as the famous Goose Fair returns to Nottingham.

The union recently balloted for strike action and has announced that more than 90 per cent of tram workers have voted in favour.

Around 300 workers at tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) who are GMB members are expected to join strike action across the network’s drivers, ticket office staff and maintenance teams.

Tram services again face the propsect of being hit by strike action during Goose Fair week. Photo: Submitted

The GMB Union similarly voted for strike action around Goose Fair week last year, but later called it off after accepting a 10 per cent pay rise.

However, the issue of workers’ pay is back on the table again 12 months on.

Colin Whyatt, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members want nothing less than to take action during one of Nottingham’s busiest weeks.

“Tram workers do vital work for our city, keeping families, workers and businesses moving every single day.

“They’re facing huge cost of living pressures and all they’re asking for is a pay packet that covers the bills.

“Tram owners Keolis (which together with Tramlink operates under the NET banner) make eye-watering profits.

"It’s only right that workers are rewarded for their hard work.

“Tram bosses must urgently come back to the table and find a way forward on this.”

In its end-of-year results, Keolis announced an overall recurring operating profit for 2023 across the whole company of €164m.

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET, said strikes could take place from 12:01am on September 27 and last until 11.59pm on October 5.

This year’s annual Goose Fair is due to start on September 27 and run for 10 days until October 6.

A reduced service is being planned in the event the strikes go ahead.

Ms Turner said: “After time spent engaging with GMB, it’s disappointing to see that our pay rise offer hasn’t been accepted, and that they are purposefully choosing to target a much-loved family event that brings so much enjoyment to the people of Nottingham and surrounding areas.

“Beyond the convenience of travelling by tram to the Goose Fair, this strike action could have a real impact on attendee safety too, by putting remarkable pressure on bus services and existing transport routes, leading to overcrowding, backlogs and more.”

Negotiations with GMB began in June, and NET says it offered an above-inflation pay increase of 3.5 per cent for 2024, and the certainty of a further above-inflation pay increase for 2025.

It says GMB is calling for a pay increase of 10 per cent bt Ms Turner says this is simply not feasible.

She continued: “We hope to keep the conversation open with GMB, with the view towards coming to a resolution, so we can get back to keeping Nottingham moving quickly, safely and reliably as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we’re working on contingency plans for a reduced service that would continue during the proposed strike action time period, and we will share these details as soon as possible.

“However, if strike action does go ahead, then we simply will not have the capacity to service Goose Fair, which would be extremely sad for the city.”